Washington Woman Faces Neglect and Battery Charges After The Death of Her Child

A Washington woman has been arrested after her child was found not breathing.

On Monday, June 22nd, Washington First Responders were called to the 1300 block of East Van Trees Street because a 16-month-old child was found not breathing. The child was taken to Daviess Community Hospital and was later flown to Riley Children’s Hospital, where it was pronounced brain dead two days later.

The next day, the child’s mother, 23-year-old, Marissa Aishe, was arrested and originally charged with Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. After the child was pronounced brain dead, Aishe was charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony, and Domestic Battery Resulting in Death, a Level 2 Felony.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.