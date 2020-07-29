Indiana to remain at Stage 4.5 until August 27th; eviction moratorium extended

The Hoosier State will keep its current COVID-19 restrictions in place for a few more weeks.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says he’s extending Stage 4.5 until at least Thursday, August 27th because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The following restrictions will stay in place:

-Social gatherings of up to 250 people will be required to work with their local health department beforehand and must receive approval.

-restaurants may continue operating at 75% capacity

-bars and nightclubs are allowed to operate at 50% capacity

-movie theaters, bowling alleys, cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites can continue operating at 50% capacity

-both amusement and water parks may continue operating at 50% capacity. Reservations are still encouraged to help limit the number of customers at any given time.

-raceways may continue operating at 50% grandstand capacity

-precautions are encouraged for hospital visitations

-Individuals 65 years and older and those with high-risk medical conditions should continue adhering to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious.

Hoosiers are also required to wear a face mask until at least Wednesday, August 26th.

Local governments can also enforce more stringent guidelines if needed.

Holcomb also announced that state government offices will start reopening to the public on Monday, August 17th. Until then, residents are encouraged to continue meeting with staff on an appointment-only basis.

The moratorium on evictions from rental properties and the prohibition on filing foreclosures have also been extended until Friday, August 14th.

This decision goes along with Holcomb’s previous executive order on utility service disconnections.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will continue assessing applications and begin to provide assistance to qualified applicants.