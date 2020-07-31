Jasper Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Crashing Car

A Jasper woman was arrested on drug charges after a car accident.

19-year-old Joanna Calderon of Jasper was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of Legend Drug, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, and OWI Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Friday morning, just before 3:30 pm, Jasper Police Officers were called to the 1400 block of Jackson Street about a three-vehicle accident with people injured.

Officers found that the driver of the first vehicle was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol. The two women that were in the vehicle were transported to Memorial Hospital in Jasper for their injuries. Officers found prescription pills inside the vehicle that crashed and later arrested Calderon. She was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

The two other vehicles were parked with no one in them.