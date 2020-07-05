Marilyn Sue Miller, 56, of English, IN passed away on , 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Evansville, IN.

She was born to Everett Sketo and Lettie Lucille (Jackson) Sketo on , 1963 in English, IN.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Miranda Lynn Miller, siblings; David Sketo, Dwight Sketo, Melinda Bryant, Aaron Sketo, and nephew Jason Sketo.

She is survived by her children Chris Aders and Zachary Brown, siblings Michael (Delores) Sketo, Jane (John) Livingston, Carolyn (Kenny) Colber, Beth (Daniel) Merritt, Angela McRoberts, Daniel (Teresa) Sketo and Mary (Travis) Glenn, her companion Darrell Meyers, 27 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be , 2020 at 11:00 am (Fast Time) at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN. John Bye will be officiating with burial at Upper Beard Cemetery in Bristow, IN.

Visitation will be , 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm (Fast Time) and from 9:00 am until service on .

Arrangements were entrusted to Denbo Funeral Home, English, IN.

