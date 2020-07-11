Sister Cities of Jasper receives award

The Sisters Cities of Jasper recently won an award.

The cities were presented with the 2020 Award for “Innovation in Arts and Culture” from Sisters Cities International during a virtual conference earlier this month.

This latest award is for their work and achievement on the New Logo Project and Contest held in 2019. The new Logo Project and contest was a joint project between the Sister Cities of Jasper and their sister city, Pfaffenweiler, Germany.

The Sister Cities of Jasper have received three awards from Sister Cities International over the past three years.

The Sister Cities received an award for Best Overall Program in 2019 and took home the award for International Business and trade in 2019.