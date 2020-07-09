State funding granted to Indiana food banks

11 food banks around Indiana are receiving state funding.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is providing over $300,000 in funding to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need.

Feeding Indiana’s Hungry estimates that food insecurity will rise by 40% among Hoosiers this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will put one in five Hoosiers at risk for hunger and includes over 414,500 children who do not know where their next meal will come from.

One recipient is Hoosier Hills Food Bank in Bloomington. The funding they receive will go towards distributing additional purchased foods for its programs and partner agencies in six counties: Owen, Monroe, Brown, Lawrence, Martin, and Orange.

The food bank has already distributed 1.7 million meals during the pandemic. That is by 52% when compared to 2019.

The following list includes the food banks that received funding for the fiscal year 2021:

Community Harvest Food Bank – $29,970

Dare to Care Food Bank – $10,890

Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $34,890

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $29,310

Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $27,720

FreeStore Foodbank– $2,490

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $96,480

Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $12,960

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $23,640

Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, Inc. – $13,230

Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – $18,420

For more information, visit isda.in.gov.