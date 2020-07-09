State’s rental assistance portal to go live Monday

Hoosiers can start applying for rent assistance next week.

The state’s Rental Assistance Portal will be available starting Monday, July 13th at 9 am Eastern.

“The application portal is designed to help Indiana renters adversely affected by COVID-19 living outside of Marion County avoid eviction by connecting them with programs that can help them cover monthly rent payments or past due rent,” says Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who serves as board chair of IHCDA. “We are pleased, along with our network of program partners, to assist Indiana renters.”

Governor Holcomb announced $25 million in relief for renters through the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program last month.

The combination of this program and the Emergency Solutions Grant will provide Hoosiers impacted by COVID-19 with a variety of resources after they apply through the Rental Assistance Portal.

To apply through the Rental Assistance Portal, visit indianahousingnow.org.