Dale Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Seen Swinging Nunchucks Down Street

A Dale man was taken in late last night on drug charges.

25-year-old Baron McCann was charged with a Failure to Appear Warrant and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Just before midnight Friday night, members of the Jasper Police Department were called about a suspicious male walking around town swinging nunchucks.

The police found what turned out to be McCann at the Circle A on Newton Street. McCann had an active warrant through Dubois County for Failure to Appear in court.

While police searched McCann, they found a small baggy of a clear crystal-like substance.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

McCann was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.