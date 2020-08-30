Dale Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Seen Swinging Nunchucks Down Street

A Dale man was taken in late last night on drug charges.
25-year-old Baron McCann was charged with a Failure to Appear Warrant and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Just before midnight Friday night, members of the Jasper Police Department were called about a suspicious male walking around town swinging nunchucks.
The police found what turned out to be McCann at the Circle A on Newton Street. McCann had an active warrant through Dubois County for Failure to Appear in court.
While police searched McCann, they found a small baggy of a clear crystal-like substance.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
McCann was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.
