Dubois County Health Department Reports 21 Cases of COVID-19 from Over the Weekend

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting 21 additional cases.

11 cases were reported on Saturday, 8 cases were reported on Sunday, and two cases were reported Monday.

This brings the county’s total to 626 positive cases and 12 deaths.

Out of these 626 positive cases, 367 have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

Approximately 5,019 residents have been tested for the virus in the county.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.