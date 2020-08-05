Indiana launches new grant program to help Main Street Organizations

Indiana has a new program to help Indiana Main Street organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs officially launched Taking Care of Main Street Program on Wednesday.

“Downtowns are the heartbeats of our rural communities, and we recognize the significant impact our businesses and organizations have faced throughout this pandemic,” Lieutenant Governor Crouch says, “Indiana Main Street organizations continue to serve as vital resources, particularly in our small and rural areas, and this is yet another way we can support them in their efforts.”

Up to $5,000 in grants will be awarded to at least 40 Main Street organizations around the state.

In order to qualify for the grants, the organizations must be:

-a designated Indiana Main Street with an operational history of at least two consecutive years

-demonstrated the impact of COVID-19 on their Main Street community

-explain how reducing funds have impacted the program’s activities

-explain how these funds will help the organization and what future funding will support

-demonstrate operating costs of over $10,000

-provide a current work plan

-and rural/urban representation of applicants

Eligible expenses include salaries, administrative/consultant fees, space/equipment rental, or staff development and training.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and can be submitted at any time, starting today.

The ORCA will review and award all eligible applications on a first come first serve basis until funds are depleted.

The grantee will receive 100 percent of the grant award when the fully executed grant agreement is received.

To apply: Click here.

To learn more about the program, visit in.gov/ocra.