Local company receives Manufacturing Readiness Grant

A Jasper company recently received a $90,879 grant to help with its COVID-19 response.

Indiana Furniture Industries Inc has been headquartered in Jasper for over 100 years and provides customers with desks, chairs, and other office furnishings.

This grant will go towards investing in technology to increase speed, reduce waste, enhance design capabilities, and expand product offerings within their seating operation.

The company is one out of 20 businesses around the state who recently received nearly $2 million in Manufacturing Readiness Grants.

The program was first announced in May by Governor Eric Holcomb and is made possible through a partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp and Conexus Indiana.

Since then, the program has received significant interest and additional applications are being reviewed.

Although these applications would exceed the program’s funds if approved, more grants could be in the near future.

Conexus will continue assessing applications and make recommendations to the IEDC. Applications will be selected if and when more funding is available.

To apply and for more information, visit conexusindiana.com