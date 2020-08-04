North Daviess School Board holds monthly meeting

Some Daviess County students are heading back to school next week.

The North Daviess School Board met on Monday to talk about any changes before class starts.

As of now, North Daviess students are set to return to traditional classes on their original date of August 12th.

Students that decided to go virtual this year will start on August 17th. The only change North Daviess is implementing is the mandatory wearing of masks.

North Daviess Superintendent, Jodi Berry, says they are still making improvements to the junior-senior high and elementary schools.

Improvements include a keyless classroom entry system, a new HVAC system, soundproofing, and much more.

The schools are also looking into drainage issues at the Junior-Senior High School.

And finally, a new group is taking over the athletic training program at North Daviess. After looking around, the board decided to hire Brandy Jewett for $16,000.

This a $5,000 increase from last year. The school would have saved $6,000 if they continued working with the Daviess Community Hospital.

The board also approved to advertise the budget for the upcoming school year. The budget will be approved at the August 17th board meeting.