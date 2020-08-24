Three East Coast Travelers Arrested In Ferdinand After Cops Find Syringes

Three east coast travelers were arrested in Ferdinand over the weekend.

Late morning, Ferdinand Police officers were called on a welfare check after a woman was seen walking on the overpass of the interstate. After meeting with the woman, they were taken to the Quality Inn where they met with two others that the woman was traveling with. All three travelers were found with syringes.

All three were arrested and taken to the Dubois County Security Center. The three involved were

30-year-old Genelle Biggle of West Virginia, who was charged with Possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

37-year-old Amanda Bootier of North Carolina who was charged with Possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

61-year-old Mark Webb of West Virginia, who was charged with possession of a syringe.