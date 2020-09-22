Arthur L. Kempf, age 90 of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 12:50 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, IN.

Arthur was born in Dubois, Indiana on November 10, 1929 to Bart and Mary (Heeke) Kempf. He married Ann M. Kluesner on April 24, 1954 in St. Celestine Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2011.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Korean War, and was a member of the Jasper VFW Post #673 and the St. Anthony American Legion Post #493.

Arthur was an independent insurance agent for many years.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church, where he served on many committees and was a recipient of the Simon Brute’ Award, and a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society.

He was also a member of the Celestine Community Club, the Schnellville Conservation Club, and the Jasper German Club. He was a recipient of the Celestine Distinguished Citizens Award, and was a member of Dubois County Museum where he was instrumental in the establishment of the museum. He was very active in the Celestine Community where he served on numerous committees over the years.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, making wine, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are two daughters; Paula Wehr (Leon), St. Anthony, and Karen Eisenhut (Mark), Dubois, two sons; Tim Kempf (Diane), Jasper, and Rick Kempf (Karen), Dubois, 13 grandchildren, twenty four great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death beside his wife was a daughter; Janet Hoffman, and four brothers; Henry, Eddie, Larry, and Roman Kempf.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Arthur L. Kempf will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Celestine Catholic Church, in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Mask and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or a favorite charity.

