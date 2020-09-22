Burn ban issued for Daviess County

If you live in Daviess County and were hoping to burn some brush this weekend, you will have to wait a few weeks.

The Daviess County Commissioners issued a countywide burn ban on Tuesday.

Campfires are allowed and must use a burn ring.

Burning using a barrel with a wire mesh screen cover of 1/4 inch or less openings are allowed from dawn to dusk.

Grills using gas, propane, briquettes, or charcoal are also allowed and must be completely extinguished after each use.

Open burning of timber, brush, vegetation, building construction materials, wood, or any combustible material, and the use of aerial fireworks are not allowed.

This ban will last until county commissioners receive a request to lift it from the EMA Director.