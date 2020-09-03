Dubois County Chamber of Commerce to hold drive-in

Grab your minions and movie tickets!

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce and the Dubois County 4-H Council are hosting a drive-in movie at the county fairgrounds at 8pm on Saturday, September 19th.

Although state laws prevent the title from being released to the public, the chamber can give hints and say minions are a guarantee.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 kids between 5 and 12 years old, and children 4 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased online at duboiscountychamber.com/drive-in or at the entrance by cash only.

Space is limited, so be sure to get your ticket in advance.

Gates will open an hour before the movie starts, so feel free to come early and claim your parking spot.

Parking spots will be spaced out to practice social distancing.

Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed, as long as social distancing is maintained.

The movie’s audio will be broadcasted through a local FM radio station and snacks and refreshments will be provided by local vendors.

Vendors will be masked and attendees are encouraged to wear one if social distancing cannot be maintained.

If your organization is interested in selling movie snacks or refreshments, contact the chamber at info@dubloiscountychamber.com or call Brenda Adams at (740)-974-5644.

Chamber members will be given one free ticket and will receive a special email with a code to check out.