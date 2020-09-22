Dubois County Health Department Reports 3 New Cases of COVID-19 for September 22nd

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 from over this past weekend.

Dubois County now has a total of 954 positive cases.

Out of these 954 positive cases, approximately 105 cases are active, with 831 recovered.

8,158 residents tested have been tested for the virus, as of Monday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected are by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.