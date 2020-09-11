Dubois County Health Department To Host Second Drive-Thru High Dose Flu Clinic

Dubois County Health Department will be offering a second drive-thru High Dose flu clinic for individuals 65 years of age and older on Friday, September 17th from 8:30 am to 11:00 am, rain or shine. The drive-thru clinic will make it more convenient and safer due to Covid-19 restrictions still in effect.

High dose flu vaccine for these individuals is covered by Medicare or private Health Insurance.

Participants are asked to approach the Health Department from the north side. The best method will be US 231 to Division Rd and then South on Saint Charles St. Then participants will drive into the rear parking lot of the Health Department at 1187 S. St. Charles Street and present their Medicare/insurance card.

Daily walk-in flu shots will begin September 21st and pediatric walk-in flu vaccinations will be available October 1. Their flu shot hours are 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. You may call 812-481-7056 with any questions.