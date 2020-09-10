Dubois County See Drop in COVID-19 Positivity Rates

Multiple Counties in the area are seeing a drop in COVID-19 positivity rates.

Indiana has created a system that color-codes counties across the state on the weekly number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000, as well as the counties’ 7-day positivity rate, which is the number of positive tests divided by the number of total tests taken within 7 days. Those two numbers are given points

Based on the number of these two metrics, each one is given points from 0-3. Then the total points of the 7-day positivity rate are divided by the number of points obtained by the Weekly Cases per 100,00 residents.

These points are then given a color based on the end results. Blue is a range of 0 to 0.5, Yellow is a range of 1.0 and 1.5, Orange is a range of 2.0 and 2.5, and the Red zone is 3.0.

Dubois County, Orange County, and Crawford County is now in the yellow, with a decrease in COVID-19 positivity. Dubois County was in orange just a few weeks prior.

Martin and Daviess are in the orange. Martin was in the red designation a week before.

Pike, Spencer, and Perry County are all in the blue.

To learn more about the weekly score metrics for Indiana Counties, head to in.gov/isdh. The metrics are updated every Wednesday.