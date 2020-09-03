Governor Holcomb announces more than $51 million for broadband expansion

Hoosiers living in rural, broadband dead zones are getting a major boost.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced that 50 broadband infrastructure expansion projects around the state are receiving $51 million in grants on Thursday.

“Lieutenant Governor Crouch and I have been dedicated to improving internet access for years, and now COVID has only made the need for affordable, dependable broadband more apparent,” Governor Holcomb says. “This latest round of grants will give more Hoosiers access to more affordable, quality internet regardless of where they live, work, or go to school.”

This second round of funding will provide broadband infrastructure to over 10,590 homes and commercial locations in 32 counties.

The following locations in our surrounding counties are receiving grants:

Orange County Rural Electric Membership Corporation Lawrence, Orange, and Washington Counties -This project will serve 84 households, 13 farms and two businesses in Lawrence, Orange and Washington Counties. The requested grant amount is $809,441, with a local match of more than $1.07 million, for a total project cost of more than $1.88 million.

Orange County Rural Electric Membership Corporation Lawrence and Orange Counties- This project will serve 123 households, 18 farms and three businesses across two counties. The requested grant amount is $702,967, with a local match of more than $1.64 million, for a total project cost of more than $2.34 million.

Orange County Rural Electric Membership Corporation Orange and Dubois Counties -This project will connect seven households, six businesses and two anchor institutions in portions of Orange and Dubois Counties. The requested grant amount is $680,993, with a local match of $417,382, for a total project cost of more than $1.09 million.

Mainstream Fiber Networks Crawford County -This project will connect roughly 1,041 unserved households, 128 businesses and 25 anchor institutions in Crawford County. The requested grant amount is more than $3.06 million, with a local match of more than $2.71 million, for a total project cost of more than $5.77 million.

Mainstream Fiber Networks Posey County-This project will serve roughly 678 unserved households, 32 businesses and eight anchor institutions in Posey County. The requested grant amount is more than $3.31 million, with a local match of more than $2.94 million, for a total project cost of more than $6.25 million.

Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc. Dubois County -This project will serve 679 unserved locations in Dubois County. The requested grant amount is $5 million, with a local match of more than $2.81 million, for a total project cost of more than $7.81 million.

The $100 million Next Level Broadband Grant Program is the largest single-state investment in broadband.

In total, rounds one and two of the program have awarded more than $79 million for broadband infrastructure for more than 21,900 homes and commercial locations in 41 counties.

For more information, visit in.gov/orca.