Madonna C. Leibering, age 84, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:59 a.m., on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born September 1, 1936, in Holland, Indiana, to Albert and Blaundina (Evard) Hubert; and married Wesley Leibering on November 26, 1955. Madonna was a graduate of Holland High School. She was a homemaker and child care provider; loved to cook and sew; was an avid supporter of high school athletics; and was head of concessions at Memorial Gym for 30 years during the basketball sectional tourneys. Madonna was a member of the V.F.W. Post #2366 Auxiliary; St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality; and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was preceded in death by one son, Jim Leibering, who passed away in 2018; one brother, Raphael Hubert; and two sisters, Alberta Runyan and Anna Kathryn Blessinger.

Madonna is survived by her husband, Wesley Leibering of Huntingburg; one daughter, Sharon Leibering of Huntingburg; one son, Tom Leibering of Kendall Park, New Jersey; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Leibering of Huntingburg; two sisters, Ramona (Bob) Brosmer of Jasper and Rose (Louis) Waters of Huntingburg; five grandchildren, Michael (Reene) Leibering, Breanne (John) Wyman, Ryan Leibering, Jami (Jon) Mabb and Tommy Leibering; and six great-grandchildren, Izzy and Gabby Leibering, Toby, Sawyer, Emerson and Campbell Wyman.

Funeral services for Madonna Leibering will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 22nd. A parish rosary prayer vigil will be held at 4:00 p.m. and a V.F.W. Post #2366 Auxiliary memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department, Southridge High School Athletics, Indiana Organ Donor’s Association, or the Dubois County Leukemia Society. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com