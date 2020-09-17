Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cancels Pilgrimages Because of COVID-19

COVID-19 has canceled more, now taking away pilgrimages in Spencer County.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine, typically held each Sunday in October, have been canceled due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, each week during October, a different monk will post a video of his Marian talk. You can find them at: www.saintmeinrad.org/live

On October 4 , Father Joseph Cox will speak on “Mary, Mother of Life”

On October 11, Brother Maurus Zoeller will speak on “Marian Shrines and Pilgrimages”

On October 18, Novice Benjamin Ziegler will speak on “Through the Eyes of Mary”

and on October 25, Brother Stanley Rother Wagner will speak on “Here are My Mother and My Brothers: Monastic Devotion to Mary for the 21st Century”