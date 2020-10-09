Candidates running for Dubois County offices to participate in forum

Voters in Dubois County will have a chance to hear from local candidates next week.

Candidates will take turns sharing their visions and strategies they propose to achieve that vision during a virtual forum next Thursday.

Candidates will be interviewed at the podium and answer questions provided by local media.

Unopposed candidates will have a chance to introduce themselves for three minutes. Opposed candidates will have two minutes to introduce themselves and then have three minutes to answer questions asked by the moderator, Christian Blome, the Dean of VUJC.

The forum takes place on Thursday, October 15th, at 7 pm in the Jasper Arts Center Auditorium.

Due to COVID-19, the forum will be open for candidates only. The public is not allowed to attend.

The event will be broadcast live on Facebook Live, recorded for later broadcast, and print media will be present.

All local candidates were invited to attend. Those who have agreed to participate are running for Circuit Court Judge, County Council, County Surveyor, and County Commissioner.