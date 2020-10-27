Dubois County sees 34% voter turn out; 10,530 ballots processed as of Monday afternoon

Ballot returns continue to climb as Dubois County inches closer to the November 3rd Election.

As of 4 pm Monday, 10,530 ballots have been returned to Dubois County Election Office.

8,400 residents have voted in person, and 2,130 have voted by mail.

34% of registered voters in the county have cast their ballot early in-person or by mail.

To keep the early voting process running smoothly and efficiently, Dubois County Clerk, Amy Kippenbrock says that they are adding voting times in Ferdinand.

Residents can now vote at the Ferdinand Library on Thursday, October 29th, and Friday, October 30th from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturday, October 31st, from 8 am to 3 pm.

Voters can also cast their ballots at the Dubois County Courthouse Annex until Monday, November 2nd. Voting hours are 8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday; on Wednesdays, the site is open from 9 am until 6 pm. The annex is also open for voting on Saturday, October 31st from 8 am to 3 pm, and from 8 am to 12 noon on Monday, November 2nd.

The 35th Street Fire Station in Jasper is also open to voters from now until Friday, October 30th, from 10 am to 6 pm, and on Saturday, October 31st from 8 am to 3 pm.

The Huntingburg Events Center is open for voting from Thursday, October 29th to Friday, October 30th from 10 am to 6 pm; and on Saturday, October 31st from 8 am to 3 pm.

Early voting at the Dubois Library is from 8 am to 3 pm on Saturday, October 31st.

Voters can also cast their ballots between 10 am to 6 pm at the following roaming satellite locations:

-Haysville Fire Station on Tuesday, October 27th

-Schnellville Fire Station on Wednesday, October 28th

-Dubois Library on Thursday, October 29th

-Birdseye Fire Station on Friday, October 30th

When heading out to vote, remember to bring your photo ID, wear a mask and use sanitizer.

Any registered voter can cast their ballot at any early voting location in the county.

On Election Day, voters must vote at their precinct specific location.