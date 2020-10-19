Indiana students to get free FAFSA filing help at College Goal Sunday

Do you need help with filling out your FASFA?

Financial aid professionals throughout the state are volunteering to help college students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday!

The free program helps Indiana students and their families with filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The FASFA must be filed before Thursday, April 15th, to be eligible for financial aid.

This virtual program takes place during College Goal Sunday on October 25th at 2 pm at CollegeGoalSunday.org. Using a computer or laptop is highly recommended.

Students who submit a FASFA during the event will be entered in a drawing to win a $1,000 scholarship.

The winners will be notified in April and the scholarship will be sent directly to the student’s college.

For more information, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.