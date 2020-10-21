Indiana’s unemployment rate drops to 6.2%

Indiana’s unemployment rate slightly dropped last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s rate dropped to 6.2% in September, which is below the national rate of 7.9%.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 19,691 over the previous month.

This was a result of a decrease of 6,289 unemployed residents and a decrease of 13,402 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.33 million.

The state’s 63.0% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.4%.