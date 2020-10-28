Jasper Municipal Gas Department conducting annual gas leak survey

The Jasper Municipal Gas Department is conducting their annual gas leak survey on the north end of Jasper.
This survey is required by both State and Federal Laws and local area businesses. It is expected to be completed by the end of November.
Testing includes high-pressure feeder mains.
City Personnel will have identification with them.
If you have any questions, call the Jasper Gas Department at (812)-482-5252.
