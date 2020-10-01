Jasper Municipal Water Department issues “Boil Water Advisory” for portion of city

The Jasper Municipal Water Department has issued a “Boil Water Advisory” due to water line maintenance.

The areas affected are Crestwood Drive and University Drive, from Gun Club Road up to and including Hillbrook Drive.

Residents are asked to boil water for 5 minutes before using it as a precaution.

The advisory will last until further notice.

If you have any questions, call the Jasper Municipal Water Department at (812)-482-5252.