Kentucky man arrested after traffic stop in Spencer County

A Kentucky man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Spencer County.

Indiana State Police pulled over 35-year-old Benjamin Shephard of Owensboro on Eureka Road near Rockport on Wednesday.

Once the K9 indicated the presence of narcotics, troopers searched the vehicle.

Troopers report finding about 17.5 grams of methamphetamine and a large amount of cash.

Shepherd was taken to the Spencer County Jail and charged with dealing and possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.