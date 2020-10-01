New COVID-19 Testing Site Opens in Dubois County

A new free COVID-19 testing site is opening in Dubois County.

This new site will be located at the former Ruxer’s Golf Course Building and will serve Dubois, Spencer, and Martin County residents.

Operating hours are 10am to 8pm Tuesday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 10am to 6pm.

The site is closed on Sunday and Monday.

To register for an appointment, visit scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov and click on “I don’t have an invitation code.”

If you don’t have internet access, call (812)-329-0523. If no one answers, leave a message and they will call you back.

Results should be available within 72 hours. If you don’t receive your results, call the Indiana State Department of Health at 1-877-826-0011.

Testing is for anyone who lives or works in Indiana. Anyone can be tested, even if they are not showing any symptoms.

There is no charge for testing, but if you do have private health care insurance, please bring it with you to the testing site.

If you have any questions, call (812)-329-0523 or the Dubois County Health Department at (812)-481-7050.