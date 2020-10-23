Sarah Andry sentenced to 55 years

An Eckerty woman accused of killing her fiancé in 2017 has been sentenced.

Sarah Andry was sentenced to 55 years at the Indiana Department of Correction on Friday.

A jury found Andry guilty for aiding in the murder of Darin Atkins and for aggravated battery in September.

Atkins was found dead in his home on July 19, 2017. Andry called 911 and told police he appeared to beaten to death with a bat.

Jason Atkins, who was also in a relationship with Andry at the time and had no relation to Darin, admitted to having a confrontation with Darin on July 19th.

Jason said he took a baseball bat and struck Darin in the head once before Andry took the bat and struck Darin in the head twice.

Jason pled guilty to murder in October 2019 and was sentenced to 45 years.