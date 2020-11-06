All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle Branches to close for Veterans Day

Posted By: Ann Powell November 6, 2020

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches are closing for a day next week.

Branches statewide will be closed on Wednesday, November 11th, to observe the Veterans Day holiday.

Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Thursday, November 12th.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect Kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.

Be the first to comment on "All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle Branches to close for Veterans Day"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*