All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches are closing for a day next week.
Branches statewide will be closed on Wednesday, November 11th, to observe the Veterans Day holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Thursday, November 12th.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect Kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Be the first to comment on "All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle Branches to close for Veterans Day"