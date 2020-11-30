Huntingburg Transit System to resume service Wednesday

The Huntingburg Transit System will resume services on Wednesday, December 2nd at 8:30 am.
To schedule a ride, call (812)-683-2211.
The transportation system has been closed since last Tuesday because of the number of employees in self-quarantine for COVID-19.
The public was not at any risk of being a direct contact.
For questions or for more information, contact Huntingburg Transit System Director, Jacque Lueken, at (812)-683-2211.
