Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation suspending all ECA events; Junior-Senior High School to go virtual

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases is causing another area school to suspend sports and switch to virtual learning.

All Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation ECA’s (sports, academics, etc) are suspended from Wednesday, November 25th to Sunday, December 13th. All ECA’s are scheduled to resume on Monday, December 14th.

Tell City-Troy Township Junior-Senior High School students will be learning online from Monday, November 30th to Friday, December 11th.

William Tell Elementary School will stay open and operate on a normal schedule. Parents who choose to change to virtual education are asked to contact the elementary school’s main office.

The School Board of Trustees will receive regular updates from the county and both schools.

Trustees will decide how to hold school during the week of December 14th to December 18th during the regular school board meeting on Tuesday, December 8th. ECA’s and athletics will also be reviewed at this time.

Both schools are planning to resume their normal schedules on Monday, January 4th, 2021.

If a building reaches 20% quarantine, that building will move to virtual learning the following day and remain there for a two week period.

While the building is virtual, no ECA’s will take place.

For more information, visit the Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation Facebook page or visit tellcity.k12.in.us.