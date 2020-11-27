Thanksgiving Night Turns Violent as Jasper Woman Slices Man’s Neck

A Jasper woman was arrested on manslaughter after cutting a man’s neck.
Jasper Police were called by Memorial Hospital, saying that there was a man with a laceration to his neck.
Police investigated and found that 25-year-old Gina Kieffner got into a domestic incident with the man the night before and used a knife to cut him.
Kieffner was arrested on a Level 2 Felony Count of Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter, Criminal Recklessness, Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery, and Battery.
She is being held in the Dubois County Security Center.
