78-year-old Thomas M. Kloeck, of Saint Meinrad passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020 at The Timbers of Jasper. Thomas was born September 16, 1942 in Saint Meinrad to Xavier and Lorena (Rupprecht) Kloeck. He was united in marriage to Sarah Scales on October 13, 1962 at Saint Pauls’ Catholic Church in Tell City.

Thomas retired after 51 years from the Saint Meinrad Archabbey. He was a press foreman. He was a lifelong member of Saint Meinrad Parish. Thomas was a member of St. Meinrad K of C # 5199. He enjoyed hunting, farming, and gardening.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Sarah Kloeck, two daughters, Lisa (Mark) Plummer of Santa Claus, Stacy Kloeck and spouse Tonya Wiser of Evansville, two sons, Thomas P. (Sue Ann) Kloeck of Saint Meinrad, and Tony Kloeck of Evansville. Nine grandchildren, Robby, Aaron, Elizabeth, Victoria, Kassandra, Preston, Alisha, Megan, and Logan, four great-grandchildren also survive. Three sisters, Theresa Wahl of Evansville, Sister Vera Kloeck O.S.B., Edwina (Leo) Wahl, and Betty Knust all of Ferdinand. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Alfred, Francis, and James Kloeck.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT Monday November 23, 2020 in Saint Meinrad Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday November 22nd from 5:00 until 7:00 PM CDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Meinrad Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.