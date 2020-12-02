Dubois County Health Department encourages residents to get flu shot

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, there is still time to get one!

The Dubois County Health Department is still offering flu vaccinations for any individual still wanting to protect themselves this flu season.

The Health Department can bill most private health care insurance plans, Medicare Part B, and Medicaid.

The uninsured and underinsured can also be served with state-provided vaccines.

Daily walk-in flu shots are available from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions, call the Dubois County Health Department at (812)-481-7056.