91-year-old Melvin W. Meyer, of Boone Township, Indiana, passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Jasper, Indiana.

Melvin was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on March 4, 1929, to William and Clara (Weisman) Meyer. He married his wife of almost 69 years, Anna Marie Wening on February 21, 1952, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1953-1955. He trained at Fort Dix in New Jersey and was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany.

Melvin was a lifelong farmer with his wife Anna Marie. They farmed in Dubois and Pike Counties.

He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana, where he was baptized and confirmed and served on the church council. He was also a member of American Legion Post #147 and the VFW Post #673.

He and his wife enjoyed travelling, going to flea markets, antique shops, and auctions, and were square dancers. He enjoyed talking to people, playing cards, and loved being around his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Anna Marie Meyer, Boone Township, IN, two daughters, Melanie Freyberger, Dubois, IN, Karen (Steve) Knust, Newburgh, IN, seven grandchildren, Matthew (Tina) Freyberger, Nicole (Stuart) Thomas, Bart Meyer, Adam (Jessica) Freyberger, Holly (Scott) Reckelhoff, Lisa and Julia Knust, 11 great grandchildren, two sisters, Henrietta Neukam, Dale, IN, and Lovella Neukam, Huntingburg, IN, one brother, Wilfred Meyer, Otwell, IN, two sisters-in-law, Janice Meyer, Ireland, IN, Margaret Fischer, Tell City, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are one son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Ruth Meyer, one son-in-law, Denny Freyberger, one brother, Fred Meyer, three brothers-in-law, Bill and Alden Neukam and Jack Fischer, one sister-in-law, Henrietta Meyer, one nephew Ronnie Neukam, and an infant grandson.

A funeral service for Melvin W. Meyer will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Tim Kraemer will officiate. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military grave site rights.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the church on Saturday. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or to the wishes of the family.

