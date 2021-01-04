4th Street Closed Another Day for Paver Re-Installation

A road in Huntingburg will be closed again due to repairs.

4th Street is closed between US231 and Jackson Streets today, January 5th for paver re-installation. The road is expected to be closed all day. Please find an alternate route during the work.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.