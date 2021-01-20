Ferdinand Town Council holds first monthly meeting of 2021

The officers for the 2021 Ferdinand Town Council have been officially appointed.

Council members met for their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday night.

Ken Sicard was appointed to Town Council President, Debbie Johnson was appointed to Vice President, and Ron Weyer will serve another term as Town Councilman.

John Hoppenjans was elected to serve another three-year term as the Ferdinand Fire Department Chief, and Matt Weyer was appointed to another term as Park Board President.

Next on the agenda was an update on the Old Town Lake Project. Weyer says they hope to start building the new fishing pier within the next two months. In order to accomplish this project, the lake’s water level will be lowered. Weyer says that the lake will still be accessible for fishing activities during this time.

Sicard then updated the council on the renovation of the Ferdinand Old Town Hall. Sicard says the renovations are mostly complete. Their next project is making a sign with the town’s logo to place outside the town hall.

Sicard also extended the town’s emergency order and mask requirement.

The council members agreed to extend the order for at least another month to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Sicard says they will revisit this order at their next town council meeting.

The next Ferdinand Town Council monthly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th, at 6:30 pm in the Ferdinand Community Center.