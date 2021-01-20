Indiana Broadcasters Foundation awarding $50,000 in scholarships to college broadcasting students

If you’ve ever thought about pursuing a career in broadcasting, then this is your chance!

The Indiana Broadcasters Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2021 College Scholarship Program. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, March 3rd.

The Foundation will award $50,000 to deserving students at Indiana colleges and universities.

Students can apply for the scholarship at indianabroadcasters.org.

Applicants must be current, full-time college students who plan to continue as a full-time college student in the 2021 Fall Semester.

The applicant must be an Indiana resident who is attending an IBA Member Indiana College or University.

They must have an overall 3.0 GPA and are required to submit an official transcript from their college or university.

Applicants must be actively participating in a college broadcast facility or be working/interning for a commercial/public broadcast facility while enrolled at an IBA member college or university.

Applications will be judged on overall academic performance, specific work in broadcasting (in and out of school), and essay quality.

For more information, visit indianabroadcasters.org.