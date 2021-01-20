Indiana DNR seeks input on proposed wildlife rule changes

The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife is seeking public comment on proposed wildlife rule changes.

Those changes include updates to rules regarding legal equipment for turkey hunting, muzzleloaders for deer hunting, and beaver trapping season starting and ending times. For a complete list of proposed amendments with additional information about each proposal, see wildlife.IN.gov/2362.htm.

There are three ways to comment on the proposed changes. A virtual public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 9 using WebEx.

Individuals may join the public hearing in two ways:

1) To join by phone using only audio, please dial 415-655-0001. When prompted, enter access code 180 633 9948##.

2) To join using video, go to ly/39sp38C. Enter the meeting number 180 633 9948 and password KxfcMPqS932. Note: Those who have never used WebEx before should log on at least 10 minutes early to allow the application to download prior to joining the meeting.

For technical assistance, please contact Billie Franklin at 317-232-0156 or bifranklin@nrc.IN.gov.

Public comments can also be submitted online at IN.gov/nrc/2377.htm. Locate the “comment on this rule” link in the Rules Docket for the FW Deer and Turkey Hunting Equipment Amendments. Comments submitted in writing are equally as important as comments given at the public hearing. The deadline for public comments is Feb. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Comments can also be mailed to:

Natural Resources Commission

Indiana Government Center North

100 North Senate Ave., Room N103

Indianapolis, IN 46204

The NRC will review the public comments before voting on the final adoption of the changes in March. Rule changes that are given final adoption must still be approved by the Indiana Attorney General’s and Governor’s offices and filed with the Indiana Register before taking effect.