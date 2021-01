A Jasper man was arrested for drunk driving on Tuesday.

Yesterday afternoon, Jasper Police were called about a possible intoxicated driver at Fazoli’s.

When officers arrived, they discovered that 62-year-old Samuel Wendholt had consumed alcoholic beverages.

Wendholt was taken to Memorial Hospital where he took a chemical test. He tested .290.

Wendholt was arrested and charged with OWI and OWI above .15.