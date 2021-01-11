Jasper Woman Arrested After Driving Car Through Garage Door

A Jasper woman was arrested this morning on numerous charges.

Jasper Police were called to the area of Savannah Drive and Pebble Drive regarding a domestic dispute.

During the investigation, police discovered that 36-year-old Allison Doane had become physical with a man and he locked her out of his residence.

Doan then proceeded to drive her car into his garage door, causing around $1,000 in damages.

Doan then took a chemical breath test and tested at .156.

Doane was taken to the Dubois County Security Center, where she became physical with officers during the booking process. She attempted to spit on several officers.

Doane was charged with OWI, OWI with a BAC of .15 or more, OWI Prior Conviction, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Attempted Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Criminal Mischief.