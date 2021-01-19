Lester Speedy, 76, of Eckerty passed away on Monday January 18, 2021 at his residence in Eckerty, IN.
He was born on December 29, 1944 in Newton Stewart, Indiana to the late Richard and Nova (Wright) Speedy. Lester was a sawmill owner operator and life-long farmer of livestock and crops.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Richard and Nova Speedy, his siblings; Carthalous “Jake” Speedy, Gary Speedy, Robert Speedy, and Dennis Speedy.
Lester is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Helen (Deel) Speedy, his children; Jeff (Cathy) Speedy, Kevin (Frances) Speedy, Richard (Shalon) Speedy, his grandchildren; Shelbie Humphery, Brady Speedy, Isaac Speedy, Connor Speedy, Pam Roberson, Lisa Speedy, Steven Speedy, Hannah Speedy, Steven Haulfachor, Randall Blair, 9 great- grandchildren and 2 on the way, his siblings; Marvin Speedy, Linda Wyman, Janet Atkins, Nancy Lane, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday January 21, 2021 at 1:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home with Bro. Albert Madden to officiate. Burial will follow in Potter’s Cemetery.
Friends may visit on Wednesday January 20, 2020 from 4:00 P.M until 8 :00 P.M and again on Thursday January 21, from 12:00 P.M until the time of service both at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana.
Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com.
