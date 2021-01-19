Lester Speedy, 76, of Eckerty passed away on , 2021 at his residence in Eckerty, IN.

He was born on , 1944 in Newton Stewart, Indiana to the late Richard and Nova (Wright) Speedy. Lester was a sawmill owner operator and life-long farmer of livestock and crops.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Richard and Nova Speedy, his siblings; Carthalous “Jake” Speedy, Gary Speedy, Robert Speedy, and Dennis Speedy.

Lester is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Helen (Deel) Speedy, his children; Jeff (Cathy) Speedy, Kevin (Frances) Speedy, Richard (Shalon) Speedy, his grandchildren; Shelbie Humphery, Brady Speedy, Isaac Speedy, Connor Speedy, Pam Roberson, Lisa Speedy, Steven Speedy, Hannah Speedy, Steven Haulfachor, Randall Blair, 9 great- grandchildren and 2 on the way, his siblings; Marvin Speedy, Linda Wyman, Janet Atkins, Nancy Lane, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on , 2021 at 1:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home with Bro. Albert Madden to officiate. Burial will follow in Potter’s Cemetery.

Friends may visit on , 2020 from 4:00 P.M until 8 :00 P.M and again on , from 12:00 P.M until the time of service both at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com.

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Lester Speedy with arrangements.