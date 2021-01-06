Memorial Health Bristow Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary

Memorial Health Bristow is celebrating its five-year anniversary.

The clinic was Memorial Hospital’s first clinic in Perry County and provides health care access to those living in rural areas.

The facility opened its doors for the first time on December 14, 2015.

Family Physician, Dr. Isaac Gatewood, who was raised less than a half-mile away from the clinic, chose to join the medical staff at Memorial Hospital because it offered an opportunity to return to his hometown.

Nurse Practitioner, S. Tia Keller, joined Dr. Gatewood began working at the clinic in 2019 as a health care provider. She was also raised in the local Perry County community.

The 4,500 square foot facility is located at 26020 State Road 145 in Bristow. It has six exam rooms and a treatment room located less than 10 minutes from the Ferdinand exit.

New patients are currently being accepted.

To schedule an appointment at the clinic, call (812)-357-2099.