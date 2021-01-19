Patrick C. Meyer, 63, of Saint Henry passed away Friday January 15, 2021 at Specialty Select Hospital in Evansville. Patrick was born January 6, 1958 in Huntingburg to Clarence “Oaks” and Elizabeth Laverne (Schwinghamer) Meyer. He was united in marriage to Cindy Petry on July 28, 1989 in St. Henry.

Patrick was a licensed certified blaster for Peabody Coal Mine. He also was a co-owner of the Bungalo Bar in Saint Henry. He retired in March 2020. He was a member of Saint Henry Church, the Saint Henry Community Club, and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and tic tac toe. Patrick loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grand-daughters, Collins and Reece Meyer. He loved being a coal miner and enjoyed everyone he met.

Surviving are his wife, Cindy Meyer, two sons, Clarence J. (Megan) Meyer and Ethan Meyer both of Saint Henry. One sister, Gerri “BoBo” (Jerry) Buse of Holland, three brothers, Donald (Laure) Meyer, Timothy (Joni) Meyer and Robert (Lois) Meyer all of Saint Henry. Two sisters-in-law, Sheila (Roger) Hurst of Ferdinand and Stephanie (Alan) Haas of Jasper. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday January 20, 2021 in Saint Henry Church at 12:00 PM with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.