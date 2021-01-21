Springs Valley Bank and Trust Company announces new security officer

Springs Valley Bank and Trust Company has a new bank security officer.

One of the company’s Compliance Analysts, Jason Penner, recently became a bank security officer after completing the BSA/AML Institute Professional Certification Program.

To earn this certification, Penner successfully completed the requirements of a comprehensive BSA/AML training program and passed two certification examinations associated with the program.

Penner is a graduate of Lakes High School in Lakewood, Washington, and holds both a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from Murray State University and a Master of Business Administration from University of the Cumberlands. He joined Springs Valley in 2019 and resides in Dubois County. He enjoys outdoor activities, photography, and spending time with family and friends.