94-year-old Anna Rose Frick, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:10 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021, in Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Anna was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 5, 1926, to Peter and Francis (Ehrman) Wendling. She married Arthur E. Frick on November 21, 1946. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2011.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

Anna was a cashier at St. Vincent de Paul in Jasper for several years.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

She enjoyed spending time at Beaver Lake and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Mona (Dave) Klinstiver, Georgetown, IN, Nola (Tom) Hurst, Jasper, IN, three sons, Dean (Jonna) Frick, Evansville, IN, Dale Frick, Hamilton, OH, Dana (Colleen) Frick, Celestine, IN, 13 grandchildren, Erin Fidler, Michael Frick, Nick Klinstiver, Peter Klinstiver, Amanda DeWeese, Brandy Luker, Katherine Frick, Joseph Frick, Tyler Gehlhausen, Cole Gehlhausen, Drew Hurst, Zac Frick, Andi Kottlowski, 13 great grandchildren, Aiden and Riley Fidler, Henry Frick, David S. Klinstiver, Marissa and Riana DeWeese, Jacob, Miles, and Gibson Luker, Charlotte and Cy Gehlhausen, Gwen Frick, and one great grandchild due this summer.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son, Dion Frick, two sisters, Esther Strange, and Florence Stuckey, and two brothers, Ernest and Robert Wendling.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Anna Rose Frick will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.