Dubois County moves to YELLOW advisory level for COVID-19

Dubois County is now at a YELLOW advisory level for COVID-19.

This means that:

The overall size of a social gathering or event is strongly recommended to be limited to 100 people.

If the venue owners, hosts or organizers have a written safety plan submitted to the local health department, social gatherings and events are limited to 50 percent of a facility capacity.

The county’s weekly score was also updated to BLUE on Wednesday. It will remain in the YELLOW advisory level requirements.

Whenever a county’s metric/score rises to a higher color category, that county is moved to a more restrictive advisory level. When a county meets the metric/score of a less restrictive color category, it must remain in the less restrictive color for two consecutive weeks to be allowed to move down to the lower advisory level.

For this reason, a county’s advisory level can be different than its current weekly score .